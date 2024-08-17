Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,797. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $268.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

