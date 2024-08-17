Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Position Decreased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,469,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $523,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.67. 292,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,797. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $251.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.69. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $268.30.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

