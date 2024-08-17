Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 140,231.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,678,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 543,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,269,000 after acquiring an additional 62,786 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,618,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.82. The company had a trading volume of 60,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,109. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.86 and its 200-day moving average is $176.36. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.37 and a 12-month high of $185.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

