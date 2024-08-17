Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) is Raelipskie Partnership’s 10th Largest Position

Raelipskie Partnership cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Raelipskie Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Raelipskie Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $6,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 101,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.02. 21,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,570. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.34.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
