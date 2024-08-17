Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Purchased by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,357,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,443,000 after acquiring an additional 29,880 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,498,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,922 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,085,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,651,000 after acquiring an additional 578,086 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 766,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,966,000 after purchasing an additional 18,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1,307.8% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 491,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 456,308 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VUSB traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.70. The stock had a trading volume of 623,622 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2136 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

