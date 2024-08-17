Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.14 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $14.14 million and approximately $557,007.00 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00034612 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012120 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,262,477 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

