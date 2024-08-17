Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.
Verb Technology Stock Performance
Verb Technology stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 4,150,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,905,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Verb Technology Company Profile
