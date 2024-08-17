Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 29,301.47% and a negative return on equity of 632.48%.

Verb Technology Stock Performance

Verb Technology stock remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. 4,150,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,905,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. Verb Technology has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

