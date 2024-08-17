Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Price Performance

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EVTL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.84. 439,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,322. Vertical Aerospace has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.79.

(Get Free Report)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.