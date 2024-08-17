Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Given New $1.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Price Performance
Vertical Aerospace Company Profile
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vertical Aerospace
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.