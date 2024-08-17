Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Issues Earnings Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.
Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance
Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.83. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,630. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.
