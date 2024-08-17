Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Issues Earnings Results

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.83. 110,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,630. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc.

