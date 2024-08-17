Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of DSP opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $653.36 million, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 0.74. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Viant Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

