Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.13. Vicarious Surgical has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vicarious Surgical stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Free Report) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vicarious Surgical worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

