Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Director Sells $1,195,818.58 in Stock

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) Director J Matthew Singleton sold 20,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $1,195,818.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VKTX. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 68,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,157,000 after buying an additional 97,552 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,274,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,727,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

