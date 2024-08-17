Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) by 253.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Village Super Market were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 20.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Village Super Market by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Super Market Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 47,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $422.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.27. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

Village Super Market ( NASDAQ:VLGEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $546.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.28%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Village Super Market news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at $594,926.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luigi Perri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,926.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Orden John L. Van sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $61,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,128.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

