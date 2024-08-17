Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao anticipates that the company will earn ($0.98) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRDN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 23.99, a current ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.93 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $988.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.13.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 79,185.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRDN. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 344.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

