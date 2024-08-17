Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VIRT. Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,122 shares in the company, valued at $658,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Virtu Financial by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 55.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $29.61 on Monday. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Virtu Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

