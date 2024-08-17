Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the second quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 1,947 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock has a market cap of $489.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

