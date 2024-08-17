Wajax (TSE:WJX) PT Lowered to C$30.00

Wajax (TSE:WJX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WJX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of WJX opened at C$24.36 on Tuesday. Wajax has a 12 month low of C$23.15 and a 12 month high of C$34.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$528.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio is 39.89%.

Wajax Corporation provides equipment, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; marine, off and on highway engines, and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, harvesting heads, log loaders, mulchers, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and woodchippers.

