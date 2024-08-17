Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Holdings Lifted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 283,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

Walmart stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The stock had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.