Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Sutton Place Investors LLC

Sutton Place Investors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 85.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,979 shares during the quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,885 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 118.9% in the second quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 7,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 402,600 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,260,000 after buying an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 283,489 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 36.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.45. 19,872,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

