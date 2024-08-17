Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

WMT traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,872,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647,650. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 982,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $64,215,464.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 644,511,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,144,629,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

