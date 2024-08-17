WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 154 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 9.7% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $475.03. 38,383,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,031,074. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $474.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $451.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

