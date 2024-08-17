WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Acquires 25,792 Shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,792 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 5.52% of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLJH traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,862. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $33.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.64.

About Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

