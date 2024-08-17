WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Buys 594 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,042,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,523,000 after purchasing an additional 251,160 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,028,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 121,339 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 751,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,607,000 after purchasing an additional 106,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 693,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.59. The company had a trading volume of 98,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,696. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $52.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

