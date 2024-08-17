WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 50.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IYW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.98. 1,522,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,293. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $100.84 and a 12-month high of $158.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

