WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

FIXD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.80. 565,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $45.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

