WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,791,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 45,895 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.09. 4,383,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,679,862. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

