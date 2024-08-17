WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Makes New $307,000 Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FELC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $760,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELC traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,229. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

