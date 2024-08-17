WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,745 Shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.52% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Owen LaRue LLC lifted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 209,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,476,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MARB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.13. 1,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,306. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.74. The company has a market cap of $47.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.07. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $20.45.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.