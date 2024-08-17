WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for about 2.2% of WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC owned 0.08% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after purchasing an additional 109,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ITA traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.88. 212,075 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.01. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.