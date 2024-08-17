Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Short Interest Update

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Webster Financial stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.58. 754,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,156. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $36.36 and a 12 month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Webster Financial news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $384,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 62,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $419,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 327.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,086,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

