WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN) Short Interest Update

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the July 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 834,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on WBTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on WEBTOON Entertainment from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBTN traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.17. The stock had a trading volume of 714,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,142. WEBTOON Entertainment has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $320.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that WEBTOON Entertainment will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Yongsoo Kim acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.92 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,957.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEBTOON Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in WEBTOON Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $18,346,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in WEBTOON Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Our Vision To be the world’s storytelling technology platform empowering creation by anyone, for everyone. WEBTOON is a global storytelling platform where a vibrant community of creators and users discover, create and share new content. We have pioneered a cultural movement by revolutionizing the storytelling format and democratizing content creation and publication.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.