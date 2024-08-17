Wedbush Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market cap of $545.54 million, a P/E ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.66. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,285.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $421,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,102.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,925. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 143.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 126,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 74,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 23.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 67,233 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 356,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

