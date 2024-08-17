Wedbush Increases KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target to $17.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.59.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.2 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter worth $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 112.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $42,857,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 26,297.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,708,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1,051.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,565 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

