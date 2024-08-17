Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on KMX. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CarMax from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised CarMax to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

NYSE KMX opened at $79.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.30. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. CarMax has a 12 month low of $59.66 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,600.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, COO Charles Joseph Wilson sold 10,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $801,880.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,032.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock worth $14,893,042 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,973 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in CarMax by 29.1% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 167,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after buying an additional 37,660 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,637,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 991,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,058,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares during the period.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

