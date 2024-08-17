Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for SEA (NYSE:SE)

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has a $84.00 price target on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SEA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on SEA from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on SEA from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Dbs Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.29.

SE opened at $78.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,576.40 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 0.80% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SEA will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in SEA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,268,428 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,447,451,000 after purchasing an additional 148,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $640,219,000. Kora Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Kora Management LP now owns 4,637,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in SEA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SEA by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,131,880 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $167,341,000 after purchasing an additional 420,802 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

