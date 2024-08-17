Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ITOS. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $539.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $18.75.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that iTeos Therapeutics will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4,648.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.