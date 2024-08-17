Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GDO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,671. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
