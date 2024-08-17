Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) Short Interest Down 13.4% in July

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GDO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,671. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.0% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund during the second quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 194,748 shares during the period.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

