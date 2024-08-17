Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Price Target Raised to $171.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $171.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Westlake from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.50.

WLK stock opened at $146.72 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 12 month low of $112.77 and a 12 month high of $162.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.92. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Westlake had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Westlake’s payout ratio is 100.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 89,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Westlake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

