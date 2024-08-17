WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $292,774.03 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009888 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00113357 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000135 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 72.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

