WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 2%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.49. 11,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 62,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

WILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

