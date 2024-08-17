WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Shares Down 2%

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Free Report) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.49. 11,869 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 62,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut their price target on WildBrain from C$1.40 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of WildBrain from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WILD
WildBrain Stock Performance
WildBrain Company Profile
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Content and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; provides content production and distribution services; and operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than WildBrain
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.