Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 5.8%

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,236 ($15.78) and last traded at GBX 1,236 ($15.78). 682,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 352,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,312 ($16.75).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,250 ($28.73) to GBX 2,150 ($27.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($42.13) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,303.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,993.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,107. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Jozsef Varadi acquired 10,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,409 ($17.99) per share, for a total transaction of £140,900 ($179,902.96). 25.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

