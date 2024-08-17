Wolfe Research Upgrades American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $110.00 target price on the stock.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on American Woodmark from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.50.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

AMWD stock opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.62. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $453.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Woodmark

In other news, Director Philip D. Fracassa purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.66 per share, with a total value of $51,996.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,002 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 305.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,209,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Further Reading

