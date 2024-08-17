Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Shares Sold by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Wolfspeed by 57,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Marvin Riley acquired 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,475.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,683.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WOLF shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research cut Wolfspeed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Wolfspeed Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WOLF traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,498,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,528,875. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.72.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

