World Mobile Token Price Reaches $0.19 (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One World Mobile Token token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $118.08 million and $882,924.60 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00034586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00007779 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001405 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,839,552 tokens. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

