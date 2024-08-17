Worldcoin (WLD) Price Reaches $1.48 on Major Exchanges

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Worldcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One Worldcoin token can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00002496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $522.90 million and approximately $74.20 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin launched on July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,794,989 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. The official website for Worldcoin is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 352,665,856.2713843 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 1.47974414 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 320 active market(s) with $85,379,295.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Worldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

