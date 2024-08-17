Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.43 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for $2,734.24 or 0.04603028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped eETH has a market capitalization of $6.29 million and $6.43 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped eETH Token Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,493,069 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,493,068.56923324. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,718.5702613 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $4,318,827.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

