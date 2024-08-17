Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 23.5% in July

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 0.2 %

WYNN stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $76.29. 1,822,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,046. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.83 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

