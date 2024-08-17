Xander Resources (CVE:XND) Stock Price Up 30%

Xander Resources Inc. (CVE:XND – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 30% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 157,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average daily volume of 36,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Xander Resources Trading Up 7.7 %

The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Xander Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xander Resources Inc, a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, zinc, lead, lithium, and nickel properties. The company holds interests in the Senneville; Blue Ribbon; and Timmins Nickel projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xander Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xander Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.