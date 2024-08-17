Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 362,829.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xcel Energy worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.98. 5,147,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,414,530. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.09.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

