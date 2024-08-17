Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Xerox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Xerox in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xerox from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Xerox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on XRX

Xerox Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of XRX opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. Xerox has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $19.78. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.14). Xerox had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xerox will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -63.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 108.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 140,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,413 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Xerox by 2.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xerox by 75.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,886 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Xerox by 34.3% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 362,733 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 92,687 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xerox

(Get Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.